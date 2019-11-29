A/R: Police Service order arrest of officer who allegedly raped wife of suspect in custody

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has ordered the arrest of a police officer said to have allegedly raped the wife of a suspect in custody.
The Ghana Police Service has released a statement concerning the issue.
"It has come to the attention of the Ashanti Regional Police Command that Kumasi based Nhyira FM has carried a story about an alleged rape of a woman by a police Chief Inspector at Manso Datano Police Station in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region. The Police administration has taken a serious view of the report and has therefore ordered that the said officer be arrested, detained and interdicted immediately. The Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the matter and any subsequent update will be communicated to the general public. The Regional Police Command will like to reiterate its stance of not shielding officers who involve themselves in criminality as it is the policy of the IGP".
In another development, the Ghana Police Service on November 26, 2019, launched the 2019 edition of its “Operation Father Christmas” program to ensure a safer yuletide.
READ ALSO: Ghana Police Service launches ‘Operation Father Christmas’
The Operation Father Christmas, among other things, is to ensure that the police are readily on hand to protect lives and properties and also maintain law and order throughout the season.