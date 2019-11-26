Ghana Police Service launches ‘Operation Father Christmas’

The Ghana Police Service has today November 26, launched the 2019 edition of its “Operation Father Christmas” program to ensure a safer yuletide.
The launch was held with a procession through some principal streets of Accra.
A statement from the Police Service said the “Operation Father Christmas” is part of arrangements to ensure an incident-free Christmas period.
“The route march started at 7:00am from the Police Headquarters through Sankara Interchange to 37 Military Hospital – Jubilee House – Olusegun Obasanjo Highway – Kawukudi Roundabout – Accra Girls High School – Pig Farm Roundabout – Kotobabi Police Station – Accra New Town – Mallam Atta Market – Nima Roundabout – Nima Police Station – Ring Road Central – Kwame Nkrumah Circle – Kojo Thompson Road – Cedi House – Liberation Road – Parliament House Road – Castle Junction – La General Hospital – Jokers – Danquah Circle and end at the Police Headquarters, where the Inspector-General of Police will address officers and accredited media representatives,”.
In 2018, about 14,000 policemen were deployed to commercial centres, including markets, and other areas known to be prone to crime as part of the Operation Father Christmas to maintain law and order during the festive season.
The police administration suspended all forms of leave for personnel, while those who were on leave were recalled to beef up security before, during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Data from the National Road Safety Commission shows that many road crashes occur during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.
The city also usually witness heavy vehicular traffic during the period.
The Operation Father Christmas, among other things, is to ensure that the police are readily on hand to protect lives and properties and also maintain law and order throughout the season.