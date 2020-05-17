A/R: Residents without face mask forced to render community service

Drivers and commuters who fail to wear nose mask are being forced to render community service by the police in the Ashanti Region.
This forms part of strict enforcement of the no face mask no entry in Kumasi.
The police team began the exercise on May 16 and most people who are caught without the mask are made weed, sweep and clear gutters as punishment.
The police say in the coming weeks they will be ruthless with the exercise as more personnel will be deployed.
Ashanti Region as at May 16, 2020, had recorded 818 cases.
READ ALSO: Ghana's COVID-19 cases hit 5,735, with 1,754
Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have increased to 5,735.
One more person who tested positive for the virus has also died, bringing to 29 the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country.
Meanwhile, 294 more persons have recovered from the disease bringing the number of recoveries to 1,754.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 4,314
Ashanti Region – 818
Central Region – 210
Eastern Region – 99
Western Region – 98
Western North Region – 57
Volta Region – 34
Northern Region – 31
Upper East Region – 26
Oti Region – 24
Upper West Region – 21
North East Region – 2
Bono Region – 1