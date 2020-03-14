A third suspected case of Coronavirus identified in Obuasi

A third suspected case of Coronavirus has been identified in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.
That's according to Joy FM's report monitored by Prime News Ghana.
The report said the individual arrived in the country some days ago and tested positive for the virus.
He flew from the Kotoka International Airport in a helicopter to Obuasi. The report also indicated that the testing was done at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research and he is currently in Obuasi.
Authorities are likely to within the next few days announce the case to the general public.
Ghanaians should not panic over coronavirus, media should rather engage in more education - Virologist
A virologist Prof William Ampofo says Ghanaians should not panic after the country confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus but rather the media should educate the masses over safety measures.
Several Ghanaians showed signs of fear on social media when the Minister of Health yesterday confirmed the first two cases in Ghana.
Prof Addo says the state of panic could be more detrimental to us and this is the job of the media to educate the public on how to observe safety measures.
"I don't think Ghanaians should panic, the media should rather educate and encourage people not to panic because fear could affect the state more. Let's observe all safety measures to ensure we do not come into contact with the virus".