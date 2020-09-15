Accident: 11 feared dead, over 50 others injured at Kyekyewere

Some 11 passengers are feared dead after a cargo truck crashed into two buses at the Kyekyewere Community stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highways in the Eastern Region.
Over 50 other passengers are said to be injured in the accident which occurred around 5:30 am, Tuesday.
According to eyewitnesses, a DAF Cargo Truck believed to be heading towards neighbouring Burkina Faso, burst a tyre causing the driver to lose control of the steering wheel.
The vehicle subsequently veered off its lane and crashed into the two buses fully loaded with passengers from Kumasi to Accra.
An STC bus with registration number GE 8131-16 and another bus with registration number GT4997 -20 in their attempt to dodge the DAF Cargo truck crashed.
Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) were called to the scene to help control the situation.
Sources say some of the victims involved in the accident have been sent to the Nsawam and Suhum Government Hospitals.
The bodies laying on the ground beside the vehicles have also been conveyed to the morgue.
Speaking to JoyNews, a NADMO staff, Kwadwo Minta said the team has succeeded in rescuing all passengers who were trapped in the vehicle.
“We got a distress call from an eyewitness, so the NADMO team mobilised with the police and rushed to the scene.
“When we got here, there were about 10 bodies and we couldn’t even tell which head belongs to which body.
“The bodies that we counted at the scene were ten, then the NADMO chief had a call from the hospital that one more person had passed on,” he said.
“It is fair to say the STC and KIA bus were both fully loaded considering the numbers of passengers,” he added.