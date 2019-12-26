Accident : Six confirmed dead on Odumasi-Konongo-Kumasi road (Photos)

Six persons died Thursday morning in an accident involving VVIP and OA commercial buses with registration numbers GT 6082-18 and GT 4913-14 respectively.
The incident which occurred on the Odumasi-Konongo-Kumasi road also had several travellers sustaining various degrees of injuries.
READ ALSO : Video : Police look on helplessly as residents scoop fuel from an accident tanker at Breku
Confirming the accident, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate police commander in the area, DSP Stephen Yeboah, said the injured have been referred to the Konongo Government Hospital and Steward Hospital at Yawkwai.
Three confirmed dead on Christmas Day
Three people died on the spot while several others sustained injuries in the morning of Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, 2019, when two minibuses in which they were travelling collided head-on at Mankuma in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.
The accident that occurred around 5.40 am on Wednesday involved a Ssangyong minibus travelling from Sawla with the Sprinter bus coming from the Bole end of the road.
The Savannah Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr. Enoch Adutwum Bediako confirmed the accident.
He said some of the injured persons were sent to the Bole Government Hospital while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the same hospital.
He said the cause of the accident was not immediately known and that investigations were underway to establish the cause.