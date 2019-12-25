Video : Police look on helplessly as residents scoop fuel from an accident tanker at Breku

Some residents of Breku on the Kumasi-Accra highway have taken advantage of an accident scene as they scooped fuel from the tanker involved in the accident.
Many of the residents are seen with gallons salvaging what they can from the tanker at the expense of their lives.
In the viral video of the incident, there is a police vehicle close to the scene but they did not stop these residents from risking their lives.
A journalist with Angel FM, Saddick Adams on December 25 posted on his facebook wall raising concerns of how the resident are risking their lives as the said tanker can explode anytime which will end up killing most of them.
Confirming the incident to Prime News, the journalist said the incident happened at around 10 am today.