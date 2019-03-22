Gory accident on Techiman -Kintampo road claims at least 60 lives

Over 60 persons have perished in a gory accident that occurred on the Techiman -Kintampo road following a head-on collision involving two buses.
The accident happened on March 22, 2019, where eyewitnesses said one of the buses caught fire with the other severely damaged.
The Kintampo Divisional Police Commander, ACP Joseph Antwi Gyawu said that the two buses, one with registration number GT 5694 18 and the other GT 3916 17, each had over 50 passengers on board.
Kwame Arhin who is a health official in one of the health facilities where the victims of the accident are being treated confirmed to Starr News that one person is dead and at least 28 victims are receiving treatment.
“We’ve treated about 28 people and one has expired. Seven of them are in critical condition and four have been referred. Most of them have head injuries, lacerations and bruises on the hand, legs, neck and all over,”he said.
The health worker added that most of the passengers may have died on the spot and also the police is yet to confirm the number of casualties.
