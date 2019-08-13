Accra : Drivers, residents protest over poor roads at Pokuase Manyera

Drivers and residents at Pokuase Manyera in Accra have blocked some roads in the area in protest of the bad nature of the roads.
The drivers and the residents mounted roadblocks to force authorities to fix the roads to enable the smooth movement of traffic in the area.
Some of the roads that were blocked are Manyera quarters, Dino, Afiman, and Abeisu.
Speaking to Citi FM some of the drivers said their vehicles always break down due to the bad nature of the roads.
"The road is not good, I'm a taxi driver from Afiama to Manyera quarters the road is not good that is why we are protesting, always our cars are spoilt on the road is not good at all, the road has been in this bad state for almost 8 years."
Asiedu Boateng a resident who was also part of the demonstration said they spend hours on the road due to traffic and people who need medical attention in the area are always stranded because they can not reach the hospital on time.
"For the past four years, we have not seen any good road here, we have been experiencing this bad road since the roads have been fixed in the books."
READ ALSO :