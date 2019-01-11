Accra-Kumasi Highway: Eight dead in accident

On the Accra-Kumasi Highway, eight people are reported dead after a sprinter bus and a diesel truck collided at Boankra.
The accident occured today (January 11 2018).
As a result of the accident, five persons who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at the Ejisu Government Hospital.
The sprinter bus, which was travelling from Kumasi to Konongo, is said to have overtaken another vehicle on a speed ramp and collided headed on with the truck; causing the truck to veer off the road before crashing into a building.
The Ashanti Regional MTTD Commander, Chief Superintendent Frank Abrokwah confirmed that all occupants of the bus died.
According to him the truck driver and his assistant suffered injuries and are responding to treatment.
Chief Superintendent Frank Abrokwah added that the accident occurred at about 4 am after the bus driver lost control after overtaking another bus on a speed ramp and in the process ran into the lane of the oncoming truck.
He said the truck in an attempt to avoid the accident veered off its lane and ran into a house.
He noted that occupants of the house escaped unhurt.