Adenta-Madina : Pedestrians begin to use footbridge on N4 highway

Pedestrians have started using one of the completed footbridges on the Adentan portion of the N4 Highway in Accra.
Some pedestrians were seen walking on the footbridge to cross over the highway when the Daily Graphic visited the site yesterday. While workers of First Sky Construction Limited, the contractors, were busy doing concrete work on the basement of the bridge.
At the SDA Junction, one of the main intersections on the highway, work on the ramps on a part of the footbridge had also been completed.
Workers of Justmoh Construction Limited were fixing guardrails and making other fortifications on the footbridge.
A supervisor on site, who did not give his name, said they were on course to finish all works by the end of May this year.
READ ALSO: Madina-Adentan Highway: Minister reassures residents on completion of footbridge
At the West Africa Secondary School (WASS) section of the road, workers of Core Construction Limited were busy working on the ramps of the structure and gave an assurance that work was on schedule.
At the moment, work on all six footbridges is ongoing on the highway.
Series of highway knock-downs on the Adentan stretch of the busy road, resulted in the death of some pedestrians in recent times, leading to a spontaneous reaction by irate youth in the area who resorted to a number of demonstrations including the blockage of the highway and burning of tyres to draw attention of the government to their plight.
The government eventually re-awarded the contract on the footbridges to new contractors.
On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, President Akufo-Addo, visited the sites to urge the contractors to finish the works on time.
Credit: Graphic