Aflao Immigration officers intercept over 100 gallons of fuel being smuggled into Togo

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at the Aflao Sector Command has intercepted some 141 gallons of fuel being smuggled into Togo.
This operation went done on June 13, 2020, as some persons wanted to use unapproved routes to send these fuel to Togo.
The GIS were able to stop this act after some rigorous surveillance and intelligence work.
Three officers; including Inspector Sumaila Safo, ICO Anthony Bessa Denyo and IOC Wisdom Joel Adiko who were on duty at Pillar 7 (unapproved route) intercepted 129 jerricans of fuel, packed in a temporal structure erected along the borderline at Pillar 7B, such buildings according to the Ghana Immigration Service are dotted along with the border communities where illicit goods are kept for onward transportation across the borders.
On the same night, the patrol team while on duty along the borders intercepted 12 more gallons of fuel being smuggled into Togo.
According to the sector commander, C/Supt. Frederick Doudu attempts are being made to apprehend the criminals who have since absconded.
He said, “It is unfortunate that the criminals had to flee upon realising they were in danger; attempts to get them arrested have proved futile as they fled into Togo but the command is resolute and hopeful of getting them apprehended.”
He indicated that the 141 gallons of fuel are still in their custody pending further investigations and directives.