Agona Swedru : Residents demonstrate over bad roads again

Residents in Agona Swedru in the Central Region have hit the streets to demonstrate over the poor nature of roads in the area.
The demonstrators are accusing the Municipal Chief Executive of not fulfilling his promise of fixing the poor nature of roads.
Drivers in Agona Swedru embarked on a similar protest weeks ago following the poor road network in the area.
The demonstration was organized by the Concerned Youth of Agona Swedru to demand immediate fixing of the roads in the municipality.
Speaking to Starr FM, some demonstrators shared their frustrations over the poor road network in the area and gave the authorities one-month ultimatum to fix roads
''This demonstration is a crazy one, we don't like trouble every road in Swedru leading to other towns are very bad. All these roads are bad, we want to ask if Ashanti Region is better than us, we want to ask if Greater Accra is better than us. Is Winneba better than us? The answer is No . We are going straight to the MCE and we are giving them one month if we don't see any machines in Swedru, they will hear from us''.
Another said: ''Think about residents of Swedru. The MCE promised to fix our roads but nothing has been done after promising drivers who demonstrated the other time. We don't want any trouble, they should fix our roads''.
Earlier this month, some angry residents of Agona-Swedru in the Central Region blocked all major roads leading to the town.
The reason for their action was as a result of the poor nature of the roads which they have complained bitterly about on several occasions to the government.
According to them, their pleas had fallen on deaf ears and the only option they have is to block the roads for the authorities to know how serious they were.
They claimed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to the 2016 general elections promised to fix the road but almost 3 years after, that promise has not been fulfilled.
The protestors were mainly drivers accompanied by residents.