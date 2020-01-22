Airbus to assist Ghana investigate incident which saw aircraft overrun tarmac - GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) say a team from Airbus manufacturers of an Airforce plane will be in Ghana to assist with investigations into an incident that saw a plane overshot the apron during a routine rehearsal at the Airforce Base in Accra.
The incident which occurred around 11: am Wednesday involved aircraft CASA C295 with registration number GHF552.
Portions of a statement released by GAF read: “There was no casualty to any crew member and anybody on the ground. There were also no passengers on board,” the statement clarified.
The Armed Forces said it has constituted a preliminary investigation team to look into the incident and issue a report within 48 hours.
The manufacturer of the aircraft, Airbus, has been notified about the incident, the statement revealed.
“They are expected to fly in a team to join their Ghanaian counterparts for a thorough assessment of the aircraft damage. It is worthy to note that the aircraft is recoverable.
“The CASA C295 aircraft, manufactured in November 2015 and delivered in February 2016 was due for a mandatory check-in November 2019. The aircraft has been non-operational since October 2019,” the statement further clarified.
The Ghana Armed Forces has assured the public that the Ghana Air Force is still operational and its activities have not been affected by the incident.
Below is the statement