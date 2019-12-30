Video: Check out Kantanka's new mini aeroplane vehicle

Ghanaian vehicle manufacturing company Kantanka has unveiled what it describes as one of its luxury vehicles – a 40 feet-length mini aeroplane size vehicle
The red car which was exhibited at its annual 39th technology and agriculture exhibition fair on Sunday has looks of its interior similar to an aeroplane.
Though it does not have wings and cannot fly, it is certainly a match for limousines and other luxury vehicles.
The vehicle which is the latest innovation by Kantanka is called ‘Kantanka Mo’ to wit well done Kantanka.
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who was part of the dignitaries who graced the event commended the efforts of the founder and Chief innovator of the Kantanka group of companies Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo and described the vehicle as one of a kind in the world.