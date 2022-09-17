'Aisha Huang is a gift to Ghana' - Dr Ishmael Norman

Security Analyst Dr. Ishmael Norman says issues with Aisha Huang's arrest compels the nation to sit up.
According to him, the Government has been too relaxed on matters relating to galamsey.
"We needed Aisha Huang to sit up and to pay attention."
"Aisha Huang is just as good to us (Ghana) as Judas was to Jesus. Because now we see that the National Security is not working, our Immigration is now tied in with the National Identification Authority ..."
"Whatever Aisha Huang is, she is a gift to Ghana for making us all sit up to look at the galamsey issue..." he said on Citi FM.
He claimed that President Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah deliberately made confusing statements regarding Aisha Huang's exit.
Their intention according to Dr. Norman is intended to change the topic of economic hardship in the system.
"They are doing it intentionally. There is a bit of subterfuge in it," he said.
Affirming claims made by Nkrabea Dartey from the point of view of law, Dr. Norman believes Aisha Huang's matter has been blown out of proportion.
"So long as we talking about Aisha Huang, we are not talking about the government failure in providing jobs, in providing human security.
Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was a Journalist, he is the Chief Propagandist for the NPP. So everything is scripted.
They want us to focus on something else." Dr. Norman explained.
He however noted that the government has failed and therefore leveraging on Aisha Huang's issue to change topics.
"The issue of galamsey is bigger than Aisha Huang, and the more we talk about the small matter as Aisha Huang we forget that the government have been irresponsible," he concluded.
Meanwhile, the Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame has filed fresh charges against Aisha Huang in respect of mining offences she committed in Ghana between the years 2015 and 2017.