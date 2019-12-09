Akufo-Addo attends 9th ACP Group summit

President Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Sunday, 8 December 2019, to attend the 9th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP Group), being held in Nairobi, Kenya.
The Summit, which is being held on the theme “A Transformed ACP: Committed to Multilateralism”, will see President Akufo-Addo deliver the opening remarks on behalf of the Africa Group, and later participate in the general debate of Heads of State and Governments.
He was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; and officials of the Presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 10 December 2019.
In his absence, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act as President.