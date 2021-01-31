Akufo-Addo bans weddings, concert and parties until further notice

President Akufo-Addo has banned weddings, concerts and parties until further notice.
In his 23rd address to the nation on measures government is taking to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, said public gatherings of such nature should not exceed 25 people.
"So, fellow Ghanaians, until further notice, funerals, weddings, concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned. Private burials, with no more than twenty-five (25) people, can take place, with the enforcement of the social distancing, hygiene and mask-wearing protocols."
Beaches, night clubs, cinemas, and pubs continue to be shut. Our borders by land and sea remain closed."
The President has also advised companies to use virtual platforms and run shift-systems.
"All workplaces, public and private, must employ a shift-system for workers, in addition to the use of virtual platforms for business or work. Conferences and workshops can take place with all the appropriate protocols. However, I encourage the use of virtual platforms for such engagements."
Restaurants should provide take-away services, and should, as much as possible, avoid seated services. The National Sports Authority and the Ghana Football Association should ensure compliance with the twenty-five percent (25%) capacity rule in our stadia, with spectators respecting the social distancing rule and wearing of masks."
To the revered leaders of our religious organisations, i.e. our churches and mosques, I entreat you to enforce, to the letter, the protocols relating to attendance, i.e. the two-hour duration, one-metre social distancing, mask wearing, use of sanitizers, and the presence of veronica buckets, liquid soap, and rolls of tissue paper."