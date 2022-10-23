Akufo-Addo commissions Abomosu STEM Model SHS

President Akufo-Addo on Saturday, 22nd October 2022 commissioned the Abomosu Model Senior High School, which is one of the nine (9) new model schools being constructed by Government.
The Abomoso Model Senior High School is fitted with the full complement of amenities such as playing fields, administrative buildings, twelve (12) laboratories, libraries, and dormitories.
Additionally, the V-Block in the school has a total of 24 classrooms, as opposed to 12 classrooms in the E-Blocks constructed by the former administration.
The establishment of these nine (9) new senior high schools comprises the construction of seven (7) new Senior High Schools and the upgrading of two (2) existing schools into model schools, making a total of nine (9) schools.
The seven new schools are located at Kwadaso, Dabaa, Awaso, Abomosu, Akrodie, Weija and Kpasenkpe. Seven (7) out of the nine (9) schools are proposed science focused schools, with the other two being the first ever Creative Arts School, Kwadaso, in Kumasi, and a Senior High Technical School at Dabaa, named after former President J. A. Kufour.