Akufo-Addo directs Domelevo to take his accumulated annual leave

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Auditor General Daniel Domelevo to take his accumulated annual leave.
Daniel Domelevo is to take a leave of 123 days.
A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said since his appointment December 30, 2016, he has taken only 9 working days of his accumulated annual leave.
The statement said the President's decision to direct Mr Domelevo to take his accumulated leave is based on sections 20(1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), which apply to all workers, including public office holders such as the Auditor-General. According to the Act, a worker is entitled to annual leave with full pay, in a calendar year of continuous service, which cannot be relinquished or forgone by a worker or the employer.
Citing the precedence on which the directive was given, the statement said on 9th April 2009, the 3rd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, directed the then Auditor-General, Edward Dua Agyemang to take his accumulated annual leave of approximately 264 working days.
Domelevo is to handover all matters relating to his office to Mr Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, the Deputy Auditor-General to act as Auditor-General until his return from his annual leave.
