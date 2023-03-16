Akufo-Addo must apologise to 'sacked' Adu Boahen - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has called on President Akufo-Addo and his vice Mahamadu Bawumia to apologise to Charles Adu Boahen over the unfair treatment of the latter.
His call comes after a High Court in Accra struck out a defamation suit filed against him by Anas following the airing of the documentary “Who watches the watchman" by the Assin South MP.
“I think the NPP, President Akufo-Addo and the Vice President should apologize to Adu Boahen for what they have done to him because of a simple thing that Anas did. They have disgraced Adu Boahen and based on the judgement, the President must apologize to him. They cannot sacrifice innocent people like that,” Kennedy Agyapong told the press.
Charles Adu Boahen, then Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, was relieved of his post by Akufo-Addo in November 2022 following allegations levelled against him in the Anas' Galamsey Economy expose.
READ ALSO: Straight talk has won over investigative terrorism - Kennedy Agyapong
In the said expose Charles Adu Boahen alleged that the Bawumia needs just USD200,000 token as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for the Vice President’s siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.
The President terminated his appointment with immediate effect and thanked him for his service to the nation.
The Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15 dismissed the GHC25 million defamation suit against Kennedy Ohene Agyapong brought by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
READ ALSO: Read the full judgement on Anas' GH¢25m defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong
The judge, Justice Eric Baah held that Anas Aremeyaw Anas failed to prove that Ken Agyapong defamed him by airing the documentary – “Who watches the watchman” – but rather, the documentary exposed shady deals that Anas and his associates were involved in.
This was after Anas, in 2018, sued the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for allegedly defaming him.
Anas prayed to the court to award GHC25 million against Mr Agyapong to compensate him for the defamatory material published against him by the MP.
The court concluded that what Anas is engaged in is not investigative journalism but rather investigative terrorism and that Agyapong was justified to call Anas “a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist, and evil”.
“I find the claims by the plaintiff [Anas Aremeyaw Anas) meritless and they are hereby dismissed” Justice Baah ruled.