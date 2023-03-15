Straight talk has won over investigative terrorism - Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the GHC25 defamation case filed against him by Anas Aremeyaw Anas which the Accra High Court dismissed on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Assin South MP said "Today straight talk has won over investigative terrorism."
He urged Ghanaians to move from the Anas kind of journalism, which he believes, is essentially entrapment.
"Our nation needs to move on from this style of journalism and pull him down syndrome and rather focus on building strong institution that will help instil accountability, discipline and purpose of duty in the attainment of personal and national goals.
The judge, Justice Eric Baah court in his ruling today said that MP provided sufficient evidence to prove Anas used the findings of his work to solicit money from persons he implicated.
READ ALSO: Anas defamation suit against Kennedy Agyapong dismissed by High Court
This was after Anas, in 2018, sued the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for allegedly defaming him.
Anas prayed to the court to award GHC25 million against Mr Agyapong to compensate him for the defamatory material published against him by the MP.
The court concluded that what Anas is engaged in is not investigative journalism but rather investigative terrorism and that Agyapong was justified to call Anas “a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist, and evil”.
“I find the claims by the plaintiff [Anas Aremeyaw Anas) meritless and they are hereby dismissed” Justice Baah ruled.