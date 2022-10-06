Akufo-Addo summons Bosome Freho DCE over galamsey allegations

President Akufo-Addo has summoned the DCE for Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region for his alleged involvement in galamsey.
An audio in circulation seems to implicate the Chief Executive in illegal mining activities
Speaking with MMDCEs at a galamsey engagement on October 5. President Akufo-Addo said the District Chief Executive has been invited to defend himself against the charges.
“Your colleague in Bosome Freho has been summoned by the minister for local government to come and answer [questions over the public accusations] And depending on the quality of his response, we will decide what the future holds for him,” Akufo-Addo said.
Akufo-Addo vowed he will not shield anybody found culpable in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.
“I am not in the position to protect anybody, against whom evidence is massive about their complicity in this matter, when the facts are broad, you will be invited to comment on it,” the president said.
President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to fight illegal mining in the country, although it cost him some votes in the Western Region during the 2020 elections.
“You are aware that in the last election, it costs us especially in the Western Region, most of the mining communities in the area turned their back on us, there were just two exceptions, Tarkwa and Bibiani, the rest turned their back on us, so there is a political cost to the fight we are waging, it’s a cost we should be prepared to pay in the interest of Ghana.”