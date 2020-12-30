Akufo-Addo to meet cabinet today on possible school reopening

President Akufo-Addo will today, Wednesday 30th December 2020 meet cabinet to decide on the possible reopening of schools in January 2021, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed.
According to him, government has been in discussions with various stakeholders within the sector to come up with a comprehensive and detailed plan on the reopening of schools and hence, the President’s meeting with his cabinet tomorrow is to finalize and provide a way forward.
“President Nana Akufo-Addo prepares to meet cabinet tomorrow for a final decision on the possible reopening of schools in January,” the Minister stated in a tweet.
He further indicated that the president will examine the proposals for assuring the safety of our children, should schools reopen.