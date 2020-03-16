Akufo-Addo to meet leadership of Parliament over Covid-19

President Akufo-Addo will meet the leadership of Parliament later today as part of measures to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.
This information was relayed to Members of Parliament by the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye today March 16, 2020.
According to the Speaker, he has received a communication from the Presidency in that respect and that the President wants to meet Members of the House this afternoon at 3 pm.
"The President wants to meet with the Speakers as well as the entire leadership from both sides of the House at 3 pm. So let's come together and organize ourselves for the meeting'', Prof Mike Ocquaye.
Meanwhile, Flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama has expressed his commitment towards helping the government's fight against the deadly coronavirus.
Addressing the nation in a Facebook Live video on Monday, 16 March 2020, Mr Mahama assured the public of the NDC’s support of national efforts to fight the disease.
The former President said: “The virus outbreak is a national issue and we really are all in this together. My party and I will play our role in supporting national efforts to mitigate the threats and to support our people through this crisis.”
Mr Mahama also noted the strain on the public health care system, acknowledged the challenging times ahead in the outbreak of the pandemic and called on the government to make the necessary investment.
He further urged the government to publish a comprehensive plan on how it intends to deal with this emergency around the country. Adding, "I give my word to the people of Ghana as the minority and the voice of the voiceless, we’ll hold the government to account on these issues. We’ll be supportive of the measures and actions being taken by government.”