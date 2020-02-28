Social media in turmoil as first coronavirus case is confirmed in Nigeria

News of the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Nigeria has prompted fierce debate on social media, with #CoronavirusNigeria now the top Twitter trend across the country.
Nigerian authorities have urged the public to remain calm.
But some people say they fear the country, which is already battling an outbreak of Lassa fever, may struggle to cope if coronavirus spreads.
READ ALSO: Nigeria confirms first case of coronavirus
Others say that the quick response of health authorities to the 2014 Ebola outbreak is proof the country will be able to contain the threat:
Nigerians are also encouraging each other to take basic preventive measures to protect themselves, such as washing hands.
That's one of the key steps recommended by the World Health Organization. Here's their full list:
- Wash your hands frequently
- Maintain social distancing
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
- Practice respiratory hygiene
- If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early
- Stay informed and follow advice given by your healthcare provider.
Nigeria is the first country in sub-Saharan to record a positive case of coronavirus, after authorities confirmed an Italian citizen, who flew into Lagos from Milan, tested positive for the disease.
Egypt and Algeria have also recorded positive cases.