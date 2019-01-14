Alavanyo: 2 dead in crossfire between military and assailants

Two people have died in Alavanyo Dzogbedze after they were caught up in a crossfire between the military and some unknown assailants.
DCOP Francis Doku who is the Volta regional police commander narrating the incident to the AM Show on MultiTV said the police got wind that some persons were hoarding ammunition in the town.
“Knowing the area to be conflict-prone, the local SWAT organised themselves and moved in to search for the arms about 3: 00 pm on Sunday,” the police commander said.
He said the assailants might have gotten wind of the police operation because as the SWAT team entered the town, they were attacked by some youth who successfully wrestled an AK-47 rifle from the outnumbered police.
The police team retreated, DCOP Doku noted.
According to his narration, the police informed the military in the area who decided to retrieve the AK-47 rifle.
The military went to the traditional ruler in Alavanyo Dzogbedze to inform him about their intended operation with the hope that he will prevail on his subjects to surrender the arms.
“The chief promised the military that he will personally bring the rifle to the barracks at 10: 00 am on Monday,” DCOP narrated.
But as the soldiers departed from the chief, they were attacked by the assailants who fired shots at them.
As the soldiers shot back at the attackers, two residents suspected to be unrelated to the attacks were caught up in the crossfire and have been reported dead.
Six others are injured and are on admission at the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando.
DCOP Doku said the police are preparing to go for the bodies of the two dead persons.
He added that an emergency Regional Security (RECSEC) meeting will be organised to the town to help in investigations.
