Anas' Galamsey Ecomony exposé: Akufo-Addo terminates appointment of Charles Adu Boahen

President Akufo-Addo has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen with immediate effect.
Charles Adu Boahen was relieved of his post on Monday, following allegations levelled against him in the Anas' Galamsey Economy expose.
A letter from the Presidency, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante thanked him for his service to the nation and wished him the "very best in future endeavours."
It also said the matter has been referred to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.