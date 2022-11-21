Anas petitions CHRAJ to investigate Ken Ofori-Atta

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has filed a complaint on conflict of interest at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), against Charles Adu Boahen, a former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.
The petition is mainly against Charles Adu Boahen however, portions of the petition may require that CHRAJ will have to also probe Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister for his dealings in the issuance of bonds in addition to investigating Charles Adu Boahen.
READ ALSO: It is suicidal to remove Ofori-Atta at this “crucial hour” - Assibey Yeboah
CHRAJ has confirmed that a petition of that nature has been received, but it was yet to be studied to know the details.
Anas is alleging that Adu Boahen and his former boss engaged in conflict of interest in the use of their companies in relation to the purchase of government bonds while executing their duties as state officials.
The allegations are that there is conflict of interest in terms of their official duties as public officers and the companies in which they have interest in terms of government bonds and so the case is going through the standard process of assessment in order to make sure that it meets procedural requirement under the Commission’s regulation as well as whether it is really within the mandate of the Commission. Based on that, we will then decide what next steps to take,” CHRAJ said.
It will be recalled that Charles Adu Boahen was dismissed for alleged influence peddling in the latest expose, ‘Galamsey Economy’ by Anas.
Mr. Adu Boahen has however, denied being involved in any corrupt activity and said the documentary sought to entrap him.