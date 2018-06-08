Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong for defamation

Ace investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has sued the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong, for defamation.
In a writ issued on June 8, 2018 from an Accra High Court and spotted by Prime News Ghana indicates that, Anas is seeking GHS25m in damages from Kennedy Agyapong who has over the weeks, descended on Anas and his works in the expose on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and football in Ghana and Africa.
Kennedy Agyapong ahead of the premiere of Anas' expose 'Number 12' in a series of interviews in both radio and TV, accused Anas of being corrupt and alleged that, he was fond of taking bribes to exempt some persons he captures in his investigative films.
He also released the alleged photos of the journalist's real face after he made threats on Adom TV on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, to blow the cover of the investigative journalist.
Kennedy Agyapong accused Anas of being evil and corrupt and claimed he had a lot of pictorial evidence of him.
He then vowed to reveal a video of Anas titled "Who watches the Watchman" after June 6 which allegedly shows Anas blackmailing some victims who he captures in his videos.
Two days after the premiere of the much-anticipated 'Number 12' video in which Kennedy Agyapong was mentioned, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has filed a suit against the politician for the defamatory statements made against him.
Mr. Agyapong is yet to publicly speak on the matter.
See the document below:
Read also: Video: Kennedy Agyapong finally drops video of Anas