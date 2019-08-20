ANCSA supports Orthopedic Training Centre at Nsawam

The Anglican National Clergy Spouses’ Association (ANCSA) has donated items estimated to worth GH5000 to the Orthopedic Training Centre (OTC) last Saturday (August 17) at Nsawam in the Eastern Region of Ghana.
The ANCSA is an association which was formed within the Anglican Church in 1993 to foster strong relationship among all Anglican Clergy wives in Ghana, to build them up and help their husbands as well as the church.
The items comprise food and toiletries to help them stock up their storeroom to enable them care for the vulnerable children at the centre.
The donation forms part of their activities of the National 13th Biennial Conference which took place at the Catholic Youth Organisation Centre, Adoagyiri, a suburb of Nsawam.
The donation
The national President of the association, Mrs Ann Osei said the donation was part of their contributions to make the less privileged have a better life, adding that the association has the wellbeing of children at heart and believes the items would help relieve the pressure on the management of the centre.
“This Association is a group of mothers and we see children as very precious to God as well the society as a whole, when you support these children, you are dealing directly with God and we are much delighted that we have been able to embark on this project,” she stated.
She also commended the centre for having such vulnerable children under their care, adding that “these are children the society might have rejected but you have taken them under your care and provided them with the necessary support, I pray this attracts a lot of blessings for the centre”.
Gratitude
The Projects Manager, Mr. Ohene Kofi Emmanuel who received the items on behalf OTC also expressed his gratitude to the association,stating that “this has really come at the time we needed it most and we are going to ensure that they served the intended purpose”.
"You have actually touched the needs of every child here with your donation from the youngest to the oldest. These items will indeed put smiles on the faces of these children. We are very grateful,” he added.
He also took the opportunity to appeal to the public, government as well as philanthropists to come to their assistance, indicating that they needed a lot of support to keep the place running.
Fact sheet
The Orthopedic Training Centre (OTC) is a Non-Profit Organisation which was established by the Divine Word Missionaries in 1961. The primary purpose of the Centre is the rehabilitation of the physically challenged, mainly children.
By Joshua Bediako Koomson