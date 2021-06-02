Appointments Committee to vet Deputy ministerial nominees, Minister of State-designate from today

The Appointments Committee of Parliament will later today, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, begin the vetting of the President’s nominees for the positions of a Minister of State and 39 Deputy Ministers.
The scheduled public hearing, which will end on Tuesday, June 15, will begin at 10:00 am each day.
The nominees are expected to demonstrate their readiness to serve the nation.
President Akufo-Addo submitted the list of nominees to the Speaker of Parliament on April 21, 2021.
Ten of the nominees are women.
The list also featured first-time Members of Parliament like Hassan Tampuli and John Ampontuah Kumah.
A number of Ministers also maintained their portfolios from President Akufo-Addo’s first term, including Abena Osei-Asare at the Finance Ministry, Mohammed Amin Adam, William Owuraku Aidoo at the Energy Ministry, Osei Bonsu Amoah at the Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Development and Tina Mensah at the Health Ministry, among others.
In addition, a former deputy Minister of Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen, was also nominated as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.
Meanwhile, Parliament has published the timetable for the vetting.
First to be vetted by the Appointment’s Committee is the Minister of State-designate for Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen.
He will be followed by the Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, and the Deputy Ministers-designate for Local Governance, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Augustine Collins Ntim, and Osei Bonsu Amoah respectively.
Deputy Ministers-designate for Energy, Finance, Food and Agriculture and Railway Development will have their turn on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Read the schedule of the vetting below;