Armed robbers attack students of UCC

Some students of the University of Cape Coast, UCC have alleged that armed robbers are attacking them on campus.
Some of the videos posted on social media with the #Ucclivesmatters revealed chaotic scenes as some students run for their lives from lecture halls.
They are alleging that armed men have stormed the school on Monday night.
According to reports, students are preparing to write their exams and have been using the lecture halls for studies.
Two students have been reportedly stabbed.
But the school authorities say they are unaware of the situation and are checking whether it indeed happened.