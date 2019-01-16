Arrest of Menzgold boss in Dubai highlights weaknesses in Ghana's security system -Tamale MP

Tamale North MP Alhassan Suhuyini says the slow reaction of authorities concerning the arrest and detention of Menzgold boss Nana Appiah Mensah in Dubai highlights the weakness in the country's security set-up.
Alhassan Suhuyini described the manner in which the country's security apparatus has dealt with the Menzgold Saga as alarming.
The government delegation is in the(United Arab Emirates) UAE to negotiate the extradition of the Menzgold boss following his arrest.
Speaking to citinews monitored by PrimeNewsGhana Alhassan Suhuyini bemoaned the inefficiency of the country's security systems.
According to him "Creating a buzz about how securities were alert to nabbing, they didn't know that weeks earlier he had been nabbed in another country? This is alarming what sort of security system do we have in this country, who are they monitoring and what are they monitoring''.
