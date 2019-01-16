Prez Akufo-Addo holds cabinet meeting today over Menzgold Saga

President Akufo-Addo has summoned an emergency Cabinet meeting today (January 16 2019) over the Menzgold dealership saga.
Thousands of investors have had their investment locked up in the gold dealership company.
Many of the victims have called on the government to intervene and to help them retrieve their investment.
Today's meeting, according to sources, is aimed at finding ways of getting the CEO of the troubled company, Nana Appiah Mensah back to Ghana after his arrest in Dubai.
A government delegation led by a Deputy Attorney-General Joseph Kpemka has already arrived in Dubai to meet with United Arab Emirates(UAE) officials over the matter.
Ghana and the UAE do not have any official extradition arrangements.
The Economic and Organized Crime Office(EOCO) is expected to present an application to the court for a freezing order of the assets of the embattled chief executive officer of menzgold Ghana limited Nana Appiah Mensah.
Highly placed sources within EOCO say that some bank accounts of Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah has already been frozen and some vehicles seized.
An arrest warrant has already been issued on Nana Appiah Mensah with a government delegation dispatch to the United Arab Emirates to facilitate his extradition.