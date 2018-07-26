Ashaiman: 1 dead, 6 injured in accident - Video

One person died on the spot while six others sustained various degrees of injuries when a Kia Rhino truck with a registration ER-5112-X, run into traders and pedestrians at Ashaiman traffic light
.
The body deceased identified as Christiana Atsu, 22, has been deposited at the Tema General Hospital morgue, whiles the six others are receiving emergency treatment at the same hospital.
The truck also slammed six private vehicles which had been parked on the roadside. Report says the truck failed break and entered the traders and pedestrians killing one and injuring the six.
Latest news from Prime News Ghana