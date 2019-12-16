Ashaiman : Chaos as shop owners kick against Assembly's decision to open up major streets to hawkers

There is confusion in the main Ashaiman market as the Assembly has decided to open up major streets to hawkers for the festive season.
The municipal assembly has blocked a major road in front of the market to hawkers, the road connects the central business area to the northern part of Ashaiman as well as to Kpone Katamanso and Adenta-Madina.
According to Citi FM's report, the assembly has blocked the road and converted it into a hawking space for the festive season but shop owners in the market said they will not agree to the arrangement because it will not help them to make the needed sales.
Some of the shop owners said they were told the directive to do so was from above.
"No one has been here to buy anything from us since morning, we are pleading with you to do something about the situation."
"We were here in the market and they brought the directive on Wednesday that they should block the road from the traffic light to the other side, we have been in this market for fifty years and we have not heard of something like this, I called the Chief Executive who informed me it was an order from above."
"We have restocked for Christmas sales and the roads have been blocked and no car is allowed to come here....."
MP for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Norgbey said the Assembly should rather provide a permanent place for the hawkers rather than risking their lives on the street.
"This is not acceptable and I've never seen this type of thing before, we were in this town last year around July and there was a fatal accident at the roadside because of these hawkers and many lives were lost, we fought and drove away the hawkers today as we speak the Assembly has given the order that a major road should be blocked for hawkers to come and trade there, nobody is against those trading there but what I'm saying is that they have to create a permanent place for the hawkers."