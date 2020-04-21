Ashanti Region records 5 new cases of Covid-19

The Ashanti Region has recorded 5 more positive cases of Covid-19 out of over 200 samples tested by the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
Chief Executive Officer of the hospital Dr Oheneba Danso revealed this at a press conference by the Ghana Health Service in Kumasi today April 21 2020.
Addressing the press, Dr Oheneba Danso indicated that the region has recorded 5 additional cases of Covid-19.
''We have so far received results for 204 of them awaiting 9 results from the KCCI. Out of the total number of 204 which report we have received, 5 have tested positive and currently, we have 3 patients that are being held in the holding area who are part of those whose reports are being awaited. At the highly infectious isolation units, we have 2 patients that are currently being cared for and they are doing very well''.
He further indicated that:''We do not have any patient on a ventilator as at this morning and to date we have lost 3 of them. And we have recorded 2 recoveries, these are patients who have been fully treated and they have had subsequent tests which have all come out to be negative. So, we have therefore discharged them’’.
In a related development, the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly recorded two confirmed cases of coronavirus yesterday Monday, April 20, 2020.
Reports indicated that the first case was a 59-year-old woman who returned to the country on March 20, 2020, and resides at Amanokrom.
The second case involved a 45-year-old woman who returned to the country on March 19, 2020, and lives at Akropong.
Currently, the medical team are on grounds carrying out contact tracing exercise.
