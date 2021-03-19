Ashanti Region will always have its fair share of the national cake - Amoako-Atta

Minister for Roads and Transport Kwesi Amoako-Atta has assured residents in the Ashanti Region that their roads will be fixed in Akufo-Addo's second term.
Residents in the Ashanti Region have spoken passionately about their poor road network and have often hit out at the government for neglecting them.
Mr Amoako Atta told journalists in Kumasi on Thursday, March 19, 2021, says the people will have their share of the national cake.
“I want to assure the people of this region that developmental programmes in Ghana as a whole will be looked at in its entirety and every region will get its first share of the national cake, but Ashanti Region will never be short-changed and your interest will not be toyed with as far as the road sector is concerned. Ashanti Region will always have its fair share of the national cake,”
“I am privileged to lead that sector on behalf of President Akufo-Addo. So while looking at the whole situation, there is no way I will joke and toy with Ashanti Region. If you look at asphalt overlay, we started with 227 kilometres plan for Ashanti Region. As I speak, we have completed 174 kilometres,” the Minister added.
Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Bawumia says the government is committed to fulfiling the 'Year of Roads' agenda despite the outbreak of Covid-19.
The government has declared this year as the year of roads but the covid-19 pandemic has slowed down activities of many governments in the world including Ghana.