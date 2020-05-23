Covid-19 will not stop us from fulfilling 'Year of Roads' agenda - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Bawumia says the government is committed to fulfiling the 'Year of Roads' agenda despite the outbreak of Covid-19.
The government has declared this year as the year of roads but the covid-19 pandemic has slowed down activities of many governments in the world including Ghana.
Many leaders are now focusing on reviving their economies and investing more in the health sector.
Addressing officers of the Ghana Armed Forces at Burma Camp during a sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of the upgrading of military barracks roads in all garrisons across the country, Dr Bawumia said the government is not relenting on its year of roads agenda.
"The project will be replicated in all the garrisons, this is a demonstration that the government is not relenting on its agenda of declaring this year as the Year of Roads even in the face of the crisis of the covid-19 pandemic facing us."
He added that the current government is building more roads than any first-term government in the history of the fourth republic.
"Ladies and gentlemen the data, it's always good to look at the data and the evidence shows that the Akufo-Addo government is building more roads than any first-term government in the history of the fourth republic."
The Ministry of Roads and Highways in February also refuted reports suggesting that the government's 'Year of Roads' initiative cannot be achieved due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.
A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry said their attention has "been drawn to a statement circulating on social media purported to have been made by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah to the effect that 'we cannot continue with road constructions this year due to the outbreak of Corona Virus."
According to the Ministry, the statement has never been made by any official of the Ministry.
The Ministry urged the public to disregard the said statement and treat it with utmost contempt that it deserves.
The statement finally added that it is important to note that currently there are road projects on-going throughout the country.