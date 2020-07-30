Audit Service Board's action very petty and shows they are confused - Co-Chair of CMaC

The Co-Chair of the Citizens' Movement against Corruption (CMaC) Edem Senanu says the move by the Audit Service Board to change the locks of Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo's office shows they are in a state of confusion.
Chairman of the Audit Service Board Prof. Edward Dua Agyeman justified the decision to change the locks and said the move is meant to secure the office.
Mr Senanu condemned the act and says this can go a long way to affect Ghana's democracy.
"When I am on leave and coming back to the office, I don't tell the acting I am coming or I am passing by to check my mail or say hi to friends. You can lock at this action as being petty or else if this is what we are going to focus our time on as the board of the Audit Service then we have gotten everything topsy-turvy"
The Auditor-General, who is on a 167-day leave, was astonished to discover that the locks to his office had been changed when he went by on Tuesday afternoon to pick up some documents.
On his arrival at the premises, Daniel Yao Domelevo noticed that he could not access his office because the locks had been changed on the instruction of the Board.
He said upon checking with them, the Board could neither confirm nor deny giving the instruction.
Prof Duah Agyeman insists Mr. Domelovo will be allowed into his office provided he informs the acting Auditor General.
“His office is there. The keys are available with the cashier. If he wants to go there, he can get to the acting Auditor General and he will direct him as to where he can get the keys to his office,” he said adding that “nobody has kicked him out of his office.”