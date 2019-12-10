Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo wins Integrity Personality 2019 Award

Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has been adjudged the Integrity Personality of the Year at this year’s Ghana Integrity Award.
His contribution to the fight against corruption is believed to have saved the country more than GHS60 million.
The ceremony which was held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra was organised by the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the Ghana arm of Transparency International to commemorate the UN's Anti-Corruption day and the climax of GII's 20th anniversary.
READ ALSO : I support Domelevo's court action against EOCO - Kweku Baako
Other nominees for the Integrity Personality of the Year include the Director of Ghana Think Foundation, Ato Ulzen-Appiah; Managing Director of Ghana Publishing Company, Ing. Edward Sowah Adjetey and Engineer at State Housing Company Limited Ghana, Mr David Boateng Asante.
About Domelevo
Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelevo is the Auditor General for the Republic of Ghana and the head of Ghana’s Supreme Audit Institution (SAI).
Mr. Domelevo’s expertise in Public Financial Management (PFM) includes a proven track record serving in several senior staff roles for the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning of Ghana for 18 years.
Prior to his appointment, Mr. Domelevo also held numerous high-level positions that include Senior Financial Management Specialist with the World Bank responsible for the PFM project in Zimbabwe and Malawi, as well as Chief Accountant for the Ghana Film Industry Corporation (now TV3).
As a professional accountant, he has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana) since 1992 and holds an Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration (Finance) from the Business School of the University of Ghana.
Mr. Domelevo succeeded Mr. Richard Quartei Quartey, who retired after 7 years of service (2009-2016).