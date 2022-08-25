Aurum Institute Ghana supports Ga East Municipal Hospital and Ghana Infectious Disease Centre with medical supplies

Accra based Aurum Institute, a health based non-governmental organisation, has donated personal protection equipment (PPE) to two the Ghana Infectious Disease Center and the Ga East Municipal Hospital, to assist in ongoing efforts towards the fight against the covid pandemic.
The items include surgical masks, disposal gloves, alcohol spray, sputum containers, towel tissues, and face shield.
Though covid restrictions have been relaxed across most parts of the world, doctors however continue to caution the public to be on the lookout for a possible resurgence, whilst advising people to take the vaccine.
As a healthcare organisation, Aurum Institute continues to support medical facilities to empower them to not only work effectively, but protect themselves from associated dangers. The donated items are therefore to play that role.
Nana Kofi Quakyi, MPH. Program Manager (IMPAACT4COVID19) at Aurum Institute who handed over the items to the hospital, acknowledged the medical personnel for the tireless efforts they put in during the difficult period of the pandemic.
Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, Dr. Ebenezer Oduro Mensah, Medical Superintendent at Ga East, expressed the hospital’s appreciation to Aurum and said, though the situation is not as alarming as it used to be, they will continue to work hard to ensure they contain the virus spread.
“These items are going to go along way to ensure that the staff remain protected, and are able to offer the necessary help of our clients who will be able to come in-not only with covid19 but other infectious conditions.”
“Already we have monkey pox, acute hemorrhagic fevers coming up, so it is important that we continue to keep an effective and control measures,” he added.
Miss Lucy Add, Deputy Nursing Officer at the Infectious Diseases Centre, also expressed appreciation to Aurum for the contribution towards the discharge of their services to the public.