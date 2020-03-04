Avoid handshakes as means of preventing Coronavirus – Health Minister urges Ghanaians

Coronavirus: Italy to close all schools as deaths rise Italy has confirmed that it will shut all schools from Thursday for 10 days as…

Coronavirus: California declares emergency after death California has declared a state of emergency after announcing its first…

Wife, child of murdered Sogakofe Assemblymember discharged The Wife and child of the murdered Sogakofe Assemblymember who were injured…

Senegal confirms second coronavirus case A second person in Senegal has tested positive for coronavirus, the country's…

Inquest indicts UK officials over death of mentally-ill Ghanaian in detention centre The findings of an inquest into the death of a mentally ill Ghanaian in the UK…