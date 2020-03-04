Akufo-Addo is in good health, no need for quarantine - Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has stated that President Akufo-Addo is in good health indicating that there is no need for him to be quarantined.
His comments follow President Akufo-Addo's return from his official visit to Norway last month (February).
However, before the return of President Akufo-Addo from Norway, MP for Kumbungu Constituency in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak called for President Akufo-Addo to be isolated and quarantined after his return from his official visit.
He said it was important to quarantine the President on his return from to Norway where there is a reported case of coronavirus.
The Communications Director at the Presidency ,Eugene Arhin in an interview on Starr FM today said the President needs not to be quarantined after his return from Norway
''The President arrived in the country yesterday at 8 pm and is fine, there are no signs of him contracting anything. The President travelled with a medical team and was assessed 24/7 and if there was something wrong with him i am sure the medical team would have stated it. There is no need to panic everything is fine''.
Again, in an interview with the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye on Starr FM days ago, he said calls for President Akufo-Addo to be quarantine is not necessary.
Meanwhile, Minister of Defense, Dominic Nitiwul has reacted to news reports to the effect that he has been quarantined after an official visit to South Korea.
He denied being quarantined but stated that as per procedure, he was only subjected to the tests and results proved negative despite visiting one of the countries that have been hard hit by the disease.
Meanwhile, the coalition of NGOs in Health say the ¢2.5 million Ghana government has committed to the fight against the deadly Coronavirus is not enough to even embark on proper clinical research on a disease or a virus.