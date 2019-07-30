Ayawaso North Assembly pulls down structures at Mamobi for ultra-modern office complex

The Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly has pulled down some structures at Mamobi in Accra to make way for the construction of an ultra-modern office complex.
The exercise which was carried out Tuesday, July 30 has left residents homeless and some traders in the area out of job.
According to reports, the assembly informed the occupants of the land about the demolishing exercise in February and the latest was Sunday, July 28, 2019, but the residents refused to comply.
With the help of the military and the police, the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly this dawn pulled down the structures on the government land to build an ultra-modern office complex to serve as a permanent office for the assembly.
Reports also indicated that the assembly is paying about four thousand dollars a month for the office space they are using now, necessitating the move to get a permanent office to avoid the payment of rent.
Some of the residents who spoke to Citi FM accused the assembly of not notifying them, and are demanding compensation as most of them do not have money to relocate.
