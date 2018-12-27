Ayawaso West Wuogon primary: Edward Kufuor explains why he withdrew from the race

Reverend Edward Agyekum Kufuor, son of former president John Kufuor, says he withdrew from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ayawaso West Wuogon polls, out of respect for the late Member of Parliament and his widow, Lydia Alhassan.
On Tuesday, Dec 25 Reverend Agyekum Kufuor announced his withdrawal from Saturday’s poll citing personal reasons.
At a press briefing last night, the former President's son said he stepped down because he was uncomfortable contending with Lydia Alhassan in the same race.
According to the Reverend Minister, “I decided after the vetting where I saw Madam Lydia, based on the regard I have for the late MP, felt uncomfortable contending with her [Madam Lydia]. I respect the man, I appreciate what he has done, and I look up to the man. I felt I had the capacity and I still do have the capacity, I felt it would have been okay for me to stand on his shoulders to build on the good works that he had accomplished. But when I came to the realization that she was in the race, I had a change of mind,” he explained.
Rev. Kufuor also clarified that he wasn’t forced to drop out of the race.
“I wasn’t pushed out. I wasn’t prevailed upon. I dropped out from my own conscience,” he added.
He again stated that his withdrawal should not be interpreted as support for Madam Lydia Alhassan.
His withdrawal means five persons will contest the seat including a Deputy National Communications Director of the NPP, Mame Yaa Aboagye, Madam Victoria Esinam Ansah Offei, Assembly Member for Legon Electoral Area, Samuel Amankwah, a former constituency youth organizer, and Lydia Alhassan, a widow of the late MP for the area, Emmanuel Agyarko.
The Electoral Commission has set Thursday, January 31, 2019, as the date for the Ayawaso West-Wuogon constituency by-election.