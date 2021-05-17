B/R: 23-year-old arrested for attempted money rituals at Abesim

A 23-year-old fashion designer, Benjamin Adjei, has been arrested by the Police in Sunyani for attempting to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region.
The suspect allegedly lured the 13-year-old victim, Listowel Adjei, into a taxi cab, but luck eluded him when he was arrested at the Abesim-Tano police barrier on Sunyani-Kumasi highway on their way to the shrine upon a tip-off.
According to the Police District Sergeant Benjamin Lartey, the suspect admitted the crime during interrogations and would be arraigned before court on Monday, May 17.
He explained that an informant (name withheld) came to the Abesim Police station and reported that he received a phone call from the suspect who solicited his assistance to see a ritualist to help him to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals a couple of weeks ago.
“On Saturday May 15, the informant informed the police that the suspect had succeeded and lured his nephew into a taxi cab ready to convey him to the place for the rituals”.
“So the police laid ambush at Abesim-Tanoso barrier and arrested the suspect”, D/Sgt Lartey indicated, adding a hand bag containing one big cutlass, a knife, red calico, a big pot, quantities of cola nuts, cowries and a sum of GH₵300 were retrieved from him.
GNA