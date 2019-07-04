B/R : Plan to sell 2 - month old baby fails,nursing mother arrested

A 30-year-old nursing mother, Abigail Annor, has been arrested in Sunyani in the Bono Region for attempting to sell her two-month-old baby for GH¢8,000.
Her accomplice, Akua Vida, 32, has also been arrested. They were arrested when the police feigned interest in the deal.
The two are currently in the custody of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service in Sunyani. The baby has been handed over to the Department of Social Welfare while investigation continues.
DSP Satina Aboagye, Bono Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU with additional responsibility for Ahafo and Bono East regions, confirming the incident, said the baby girl was in good health.
Due to her condition as a lactating mother, Abigail has been granted bail with sureties and is helping the police in their investigations.
According to DSP Aboagye, Abigail gave birth to the baby at a hospital in Accra. According to Abigail, her husband had failed to take care of them and as a result of hardship, she decided to sell the baby so she could take care of the rest.
The suspected buyer was said to be in the Ahafo Region while Vida served as a link to get to the buyer. He said an informant heard about the deal and promised a higher price which was enticing to Abigail and was subsequently asked to bring the baby from Accra to Sunyani.
Abigail was given transport fare to travel to Sunyani on 29th June to sell the baby.
A police detective was then asked to pose as the prospective buyer and from an initial price of GH¢20,000, Abigail finally settled on GH¢8,000.
She was arrested in the process of collecting the money from the ‘buyer.’
Abigail Annor (left) and Akua Vida
Credit: Daily Guide
READ ALSO: