Bagbin to meet leadership of Parliament today over chaos

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is set to meet the leadership of the House today January 12, 2021 over the chaos that characterized the formation of the 8th Parliament.
Sources indicate that the main purpose of the meeting will be about the brouhaha that disrupted the formation and inauguration of the 8th Parliament.
The Speaker and the leadership will also draw a roadmap to streamline the conduct of Parliamentarians going in the 8th Parliament.
Footage on local television showed politicians, many of them unmasked, pushing and shoving before about 20 soldiers entered the chamber. Ranks of MPs then faced each other and chanted over a dividing line of masked soldiers and police.
The people noted with grave concern particularly the behaviour of Mr Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asewase and Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West, describing their actions as an affront to parliamentary democracy.
Mr Ahenkorah on January 7, 2021, did the unexpected in Parliament when he snatched uncounted ballot papers in the Speaker of Parliament elections and attempted to bolt with it.
This was after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament began celebrating what they expected to be a victory in their favour.
That led to great confusion and a halt in the voting process for hours before the matter was resolved amicably.
He has apologized to Ghanaians and the public and says the NPP in him couldn't be controlled.
Eventually, Alban Bagbin, the candidate from Ghana's other main party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was voted in as speaker.